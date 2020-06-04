Global  

Rotherham chairman thinks 15 League One clubs will vote to end season

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart believes there are 15 clubs who will vote to end the League One season next week.
