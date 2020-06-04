Global
Hermes 'unable to deliver' man's parcel - to its own delivery point
Hermes 'unable to deliver' man's parcel - to its own delivery point
Thursday, 4 June 2020
3 days ago
)
The courier wasn't able to deliver his package despite the location being a parcel collection point.
