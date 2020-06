Payment holidays twice as likely to be taken by families with children at home Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The most popular payment freezes requested by people due to the Covid-19 pandemic include mortgages, credit cards and personal loans The most popular payment freezes requested by people due to the Covid-19 pandemic include mortgages, credit cards and personal loans 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Parents reveal these are the toughest questions they’ve answered from their children



Parents field 468 difficult questions from their kids each year, according to new research.And with parents likely to be home with their families during the day, respondents might be facing more tough.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published on April 22, 2020

Tweets about this Mortgage Introducer Families with children at home twice as likely to have taken payment holidays https://t.co/SzX9d2ePER 4 days ago