Related news from verified sources Tommy Robinson arrested on suspicion of assault in retail park Footage shared on social media shows Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, filming himself and then police officers who arrive at an address in the...

Daily Record 2 days ago



Tommy Robinson released on bail after arrest on suspicion of assault Robinson, 37, was detained after police received a report of an assault on a man at Hollywood Retail Park in Barrow-in-Furness.

Daily Record 2 days ago



Tommy Robinson released on bail by police over assault claim Robinson filmed explaining to an officer that he 'acted in self-defence'

Wales Online 1 day ago





Tweets about this