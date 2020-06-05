Scotland's virus infection rate and how it compares to other UK regions revealed Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The coronavirus R-number is considered the key figure used by officials on decisions made in relation to the lockdown restrictions. The coronavirus R-number is considered the key figure used by officials on decisions made in relation to the lockdown restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this