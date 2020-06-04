Sally Bailey RT @DebbieDla1: South East R value has increased to 0.97 https://t.co/ZgR0Ect2aN number of new infections locally remains low but no room f… 4 minutes ago

Adex phemzy RT @foodandgenes: Diabetes at least doubles one’s chance of dying prematurely and many places in the world lack appropriate treatment optio… 20 minutes ago

Er. M. Kumar @reliancejio These days ,many person complaint regarding my jio number was not reachable. Even i have to restart p… https://t.co/PHwc01aYOY 55 minutes ago

chris towers RT @millypod1: 🆘RUPERT #Lost #ScanMe Ginger Pomeranian Male Romborough Way #Lewisham South East London #SE13 Not approachable...please call… 55 minutes ago

Mike Otley Kent coronavirus: The R number in the south east has risen https://t.co/MXlTcOTQi3 1 hour ago

Vernon Allen RT @NYtitanic1999: Kent Live: Kent coronavirus: The R number in the south east has risen. https://t.co/f9iwYJUVDE via @GoogleNews 4 hours ago

❄️ Mark Woodward Kent Live: Kent coronavirus: The R number in the south east has risen. https://t.co/f9iwYJUVDE via @GoogleNews 4 hours ago