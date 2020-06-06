Global  

Village People star tells Donald Trump to stop playing their music at rallies in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

PinkNews Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Village People lead singer Victor Willis has told US president Donald Trump to stop playing their music at his rallies. This is a marked change of tune from the band, who in February 2020 said they were “absolutely fine” with Trump playing gay anthem ‘Macho Man’ at his rallies. Willis, who co-wrote...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealanders perform the haka in front of U.S. consulate in Auckland

New Zealanders perform the haka in front of U.S. consulate in Auckland 01:40

 Video obtained by Reuters showed people performing the haka outside the consulate in downtown Auckland - one of many protests that took place around the globe in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, after the death of George Floyd in the United States.

