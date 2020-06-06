William 🇬🇧 RT @BC7RFC: According to @mstewart_23 on BBC. Celtic tried to sign Calvin Bassey but Brendan Rodgers urged him to join the bigger & more we… 1 hour ago

SBS - The World Game "There was a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for us it's pleasing to secure the services of another young tal… https://t.co/lcrhKiqmWW 3 hours ago

myKhel.com Steven Gerrard thrilled as Rangers sign 'dynamic' Calvin Bassey from Leicester City #RangerFC #LCFC https://t.co/pc6qnuE678 3 hours ago

Sue Leugers RT @TheScotsman: Rangers spring a surprise by announcing the signing of Leicester City defender Calvin Bassey https://t.co/91fUTWBBiq 4 hours ago

Foxed Up LCFC News 🦊 Rangers sign Bassey on pre-contract deal https://t.co/0tMUwse29R 4 hours ago

news4foot Calvin Bassey: Rangers sign defender from Leicester City on pre-contract https://t.co/GYrVklTZeu 7 hours ago

The Scotsman Rangers spring a surprise by announcing the signing of Leicester City defender Calvin Bassey https://t.co/PkYZnYmibN 9 hours ago