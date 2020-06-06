Earthquake measuring 2.2 on Richter scale measured in Perthshire

Vallabh Marfatia 🇮🇳 RT @dpbhattaET: Earthquake measuring 4.6 on Richter scale at Bhachau in Kutch. 13th since 8pm last night 1 hour ago
Hardip RT @Partap_Sbajwa: Another earthquake in Gujarat measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale. It is imperative that we take all necessary steps to e… 1 hour ago
たけのこ RT @CNNnews18: According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 8.13 p.m., had its epicentre 118 km north by n… 6 hours ago
Jassy RT @youngessoc: 1990 PANAY EARTHQUAKE
Thirty years ago, June 14, 1990 at around 3:40 PM, Panay Island was struck by an earthquake measurin… 7 hours ago
Off Grid Exchange Earthquake Measuring 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Gujarat's Rajkot, Kutch and Ahmedabad: ... hit Delhi over the last… https://t.co/MtJYMU1yXl 12 hours ago
Insha A Chauhan RT @RavinderKapur2: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hits Gujarat 13 hours ago
CNNNews18 According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 8.13 p.m., had its epicentre 118 km n… https://t.co/GZ6qHqwafj 14 hours ago