Earthquake measuring 2.2 on Richter scale measured in Perthshire

Daily Record Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Earthquake measuring 2.2 on Richter scale measured in PerthshireResidents reported hearing a "really loud bang" while one person said "it sounded like an explosion".
