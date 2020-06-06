Earthquake measuring 2.2 on Richter scale measured in Perthshire Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Residents reported hearing a "really loud bang" while one person said "it sounded like an explosion". Residents reported hearing a "really loud bang" while one person said "it sounded like an explosion". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Vallabh Marfatia 🇮🇳 RT @dpbhattaET: Earthquake measuring 4.6 on Richter scale at Bhachau in Kutch. 13th since 8pm last night 1 hour ago DP Earthquake measuring 4.6 on Richter scale at Bhachau in Kutch. 13th since 8pm last night 1 hour ago Hardip RT @Partap_Sbajwa: Another earthquake in Gujarat measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale. It is imperative that we take all necessary steps to e… 1 hour ago たけのこ RT @CNNnews18: According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 8.13 p.m., had its epicentre 118 km north by n… 6 hours ago Jassy RT @youngessoc: 1990 PANAY EARTHQUAKE Thirty years ago, June 14, 1990 at around 3:40 PM, Panay Island was struck by an earthquake measurin… 7 hours ago Off Grid Exchange Earthquake Measuring 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Gujarat's Rajkot, Kutch and Ahmedabad: ... hit Delhi over the last… https://t.co/MtJYMU1yXl 12 hours ago Insha A Chauhan RT @RavinderKapur2: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hits Gujarat 13 hours ago CNNNews18 According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 8.13 p.m., had its epicentre 118 km n… https://t.co/GZ6qHqwafj 14 hours ago