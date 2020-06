Hollyoaks says it is investigating actress’s racism claims Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Hollyoaks has launched an investigation into claims made by one of the programme’s stars that she has experienced racism while working on the soap. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Kerry Katona claims she has been rejected by 'Hollyoaks'



Kerry Katona claims she has been rejected by 'Hollyoaks' She would "love" to pursue a career in acting, but her hopes of appearing on the Channel 4 soap have already been dashed. Speaking to the Sunday.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:59 Published on April 27, 2020

Tweets about this