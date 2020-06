Sir Jackie Stewart has to remind wife of lockdown as her memory worsens Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The three-time Formula 1 champion says his wife of 58 years, who was his high-school sweetheart before they married in 1962, is suffering from increased memory loss The three-time Formula 1 champion says his wife of 58 years, who was his high-school sweetheart before they married in 1962, is suffering from increased memory loss 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this