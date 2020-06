y o t i ♕ RT @_SJPeace_: Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol, UK pulled down a statue of the 17th century British slave trader, Edward Colston t… 3 seconds ago

Graham Richardson RT @GeorgeMonbiot: I support the toppling of #EdwardColston's statue. Slavery should never be celebrated. It was wrong to erect it. The pro… 6 seconds ago

Kenneth Kah RT @SkyNews: Protesters have pulled down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol. Locals have long demanded that the statue b… 6 seconds ago

🎹 Franz Schubert You may have noticed my anger escalating. These feral savages are behaving exactly like the scum in the former Ukra… https://t.co/QwWguuJlw9 10 seconds ago

Gord's Silver Hammer RT @OzraeliAvi: Yesterday I joined the Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne to get some answers from protesters. RT to show the world wha… 11 seconds ago

Everlast RT @JonathanTurley: In line with the column, de Blasio was booed in New York and Black Lives Matter has called for his resignation. https:/… 11 seconds ago

Candy Cain 🌟🌟🌟 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @LFC_blano: Watch as the 'Black Lives Matter' protesters pull down the statue of EDWARD COLSTON in #Bristol this afternoon The statue… 13 seconds ago