Slave trader statue torn down in Bristol anti-racism protest

BBC News Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Anti-racism protesters pull down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Slave Trader Statue In Bristol Torn Down In Black Lives Matter Protest

Slave Trader Statue In Bristol Torn Down In Black Lives Matter Protest 01:21

 Slave Trader Statue In Bristol Torn Down In Black Lives Matter Protest

George Floyd death: Protesters tear down slave trader statue

BBC Local News: Bristol -- A slave trader statue in Bristol is thrown in the river, as anti-racism demos take place across the UK.
