Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Slave trader statue torn down in Bristol anti-racism protest
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Slave trader statue torn down in Bristol anti-racism protest
Sunday, 7 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Anti-racism protesters pull down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
1 hour ago
Slave Trader Statue In Bristol Torn Down In Black Lives Matter Protest
01:21
Slave Trader Statue In Bristol Torn Down In Black Lives Matter Protest
Related news from verified sources
George Floyd death: Protesters tear down slave trader statue
BBC Local News: Bristol -- A slave trader statue in Bristol is thrown in the river, as anti-racism demos take place across the UK.
BBC Local News
59 minutes ago
Tweets about this
In the News
London
Minneapolis
Black Lives Matter
Justice
Rome
Zoom Video Communications
Embassy of the United States, London
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
Reliance Industries
Texas
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tropical Storm Cristobal
Face The Nation
Condoleezza Rice
Colin Powell
Jacob Frey
Anti Racism Protests
WORTH WATCHING
Thousands join anti-racism rally outside US embassy
Seattle police use flash bangs to move protesters on street
George Floyd protests: Tens of thousands flood US streets in largely peaceful gatherings
Hundreds in Thailand take part in BLM online protest