Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Chapman's wife dies aged 44 as BBC presenter left 'devastated'

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Mark Chapman's wife dies aged 44 as BBC presenter left 'devastated'Mark's wife Sara has died following a "long illness", according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Captain Tom Moore awarded with gold Blue Peter badge for being ‘beacon of light’ [Video]

Captain Tom Moore awarded with gold Blue Peter badge for being ‘beacon of light’

Courtesy: BBC/Blue Peter| Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge for his fundraising efforts for the NHS. The war veteran, who walked 100 lengths of his garden, raised more than..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

tubsnet

Tracy Chapman 'Absolutely crushed for Chappers and his family. He loved Sara so much. May she rest in peace': Dan Walker leads he… https://t.co/5Mfz9sFbjr 4 minutes ago

rajnagarkatti

Raj Nagarkatti RT @DailyMailUK: Match of the Day 2 host Mark Chapman’s wife Sara dies aged 44 after a long illness https://t.co/VIRl1qyRDe https://t.co/8H… 19 minutes ago

PugilistSteve

Pugilist Steve 🥊 RT @MailSport: 'Absolutely crushed for Chappers and his family. May she rest in peace' Dan Walker leads heartfelt messages to Mark Chapman… 33 minutes ago

SajdakArtist

Czeslaw SAJDAK ARTIST ACADEMIC RESEARCHER WRITER With Condolences and prayer nobody knows one day my colaosed dead in her 50 ies oh dear we've promissed oursekves t… https://t.co/VhFvtSUG8x 52 minutes ago

Madeleine_1115

#CelebrateChestersLife Madeleine ♑ 🇪🇺 #GTTO I❤EU RT @grandetoro1949: Oh fuck........ tragic news 💔😥 Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman devastated as wife Sara dies aged 44 https:/… 2 hours ago

TKennyken

KennyKen T Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman devastated as wife Sara dies aged 44 https://t.co/fHweJsJqvC 2 hours ago

TheBossHogg7

Boss Hogg 'Absolutely crushed for Chappers and his family. He loved Sara so much. May she rest in peace': Dan Walker leads he… https://t.co/Oenrs5VsSS 2 hours ago

jjfdh

RJ RT @MENnewsdesk: Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman devastated as wife Sara dies aged 44 https://t.co/CPstsBrnV1 2 hours ago