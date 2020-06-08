Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Ellie Harrison starts guest presenting on Springwatch Live

Stroud Life Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
When Ellie Harrison starts guest presenting on Springwatch LiveGloucestershire ecologist joins Chris Packham, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke on BBC Two this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this