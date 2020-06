Why X Factor singer Janet Devlin's mum hit her over the head with Belfast Telegraph Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

X Factor star Janet Devlin has revealed that when her mother read about her talking of her sexuality in a Belfast Telegraph article she hit her on the head with the newspaper. X Factor star Janet Devlin has revealed that when her mother read about her talking of her sexuality in a Belfast Telegraph article she hit her on the head with the newspaper. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this