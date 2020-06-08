Beyoncé celebrates ‘beautiful queerness’ and pays tribute to Black Lives Matter protesters in inspirational commencement speech
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Beyoncé spoke directly to queer Black youths during a powerful commencement address at YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony. In a stirring 10-minute address, Beyoncé discussed racism, sexism, masculinity, and celebrating Blackness and queerness. She began by congratulating this...
