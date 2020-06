Petition calls for Henry Dundas statue to be removed for 'glorifying slavery' Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the removal of the Melville Monument in Edinburgh, which was erected in memory of Dundas, best known for delaying the abolition of slavery during the 18th century.

