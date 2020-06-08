

Related videos from verified sources Alok Sharma tested for coronavirus after appearing unwell in the Commons



Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after becoming visibly unwell in the House of Commons chamber. He was travelling home to self-isolate after he struggled during a speech.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 ‘No-fault’ divorce bill to be debated in House of Commons https://t.co/Md3KsPJaaX 2 hours ago Independent Lifestyle The Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill will be debated at a second reading by MPs on Monday 8 June and is exp… https://t.co/34xTOc9JCN 4 hours ago