PFA Players’ Player of the Year 2005 – John Terry

Kev Taylor RT @Bangor1876: On Thursday, @Mike_Johno will announce the winner of the Players' Player of the Year online. https://t.co/LHsOjp526i 3 minutes ago

Sports Parody @SKORNorth @jzulgad “If you own a team you’re supposed to be looking out for the game itself,” meaning give the pla… https://t.co/LM8u6r0ddA 5 minutes ago

PJ Simmons RT @peteman82: 🏀 Last year we set-up 5or6 Elite camp, an invite-only pro/ncaa college player workouts camp - 17 players came including 7 fu… 6 minutes ago

CJ Kaltenbach @JustinMasonFWFB @CTowersCBS @GBFantasyBB @bdentrek @gehrenbergdfs Sure so it actually is way higher (my mom of all… https://t.co/ZkCFKiV0Bx 8 minutes ago

Sam Penix RT @JackDuffin: @Sam_Penix Yeah they would be able to, he would need to be signed by the comp pick deadline next year. Plus the balance of… 20 minutes ago

Brian Campbell Jr. @ColinKramer To be honest, I have a hard time understanding how someone can defend a player making $5M as opposed t… https://t.co/AUU52JzxSU 21 minutes ago

Jack Duffin @Sam_Penix Yeah they would be able to, he would need to be signed by the comp pick deadline next year. Plus the bal… https://t.co/Z1SENBxQcv 30 minutes ago