Police Federation condemn Bristol police chiefs over Edward Colston statue

Police are investigating the toppling of a statue of a 17th century slave trader during an anti-racism protest in Bristol. The bronze memorial of Edward Colston was pushed into the harbour. Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation to identify those involved in the incident. Mayor of...
