There’s a glaringly obvious problem with the suggestion JK Rowling’s anti-trans tirade is in defence of lesbians Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Occasional writer JK Rowling seems to think her recent anti-trans tirade is in defence of queer women and lesbians – but there’s just one problem. Across seven Harry Potter books and eight films, Rowling failed to write even one openly lesbian character – so maybe she’s not the lesbian champion she thinks she... 👓 View full article

Vanessa RT @PinkNews: There's a glaringly obvious problem with the suggestion JK Rowling's anti-trans tirade is in defence of lesbians https://t.co… 29 minutes ago PinkNews There's a glaringly obvious problem with the suggestion JK Rowling's anti-trans tirade is in defence of lesbians https://t.co/IJQIhozh2L 38 minutes ago