Coronavirus: No new Covid-19 deaths in London
Monday, 8 June 2020 (
8 hours ago)
It is the first time since the early days of the pandemic that zero deaths have been recorded.
Related videos from verified sources
Deadly crashes in Nevada down nearly 60% in May Traffic fatalities last month in Nevada were down nearly 60% compared to the same time last year. NHP released new information, saying in May there were 11 deadly crashes, down from the 27 from May of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:57 Published 16 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 8 There are 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 137 new cases reported here in Nevada. There are now 442 COVID-19 related deaths and more than 9,000 cases. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:14 Published 28 minutes ago
Pa. Reports 351 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 More Deaths Pennsylvania reports 351 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths. This brings the statewide case count to 75,943 and death toll to 5,953. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 1 hour ago
Tweets about this