Mark Sugden RT @jimmysfarm: We need to let these zoos open ASAP @DefraGovUK⁩ ⁦@ZacGoldsmith⁩ - Yorkshire Wildlife Park wants zoo lockdown sta… 11 hours ago Garth Algar https://t.co/pinuemranY Anyone wants me, I’ll be spending the last two weeks of my furlough at Yorkshire Wildlife Park x 12 hours ago ♥Pauline Marks♥ Yorkshire Wildlife Park wants zoo lockdown stance reviewed https://t.co/xpYC48vr1p @ZacGoldsmith 23 hours ago Nick Davison BBC News - Yorkshire Wildlife Park wants zoo lockdown stance reviewed https://t.co/mWY2qzC12I 1 day ago Claire Andre Yorkshire Wildlife Park wants zoo lockdown stance reviewed. I really don’t get how shops and pubs have plans to ope… https://t.co/2V7DGggYI0 1 day ago [email protected] RT @BBCLookNorth: Yorkshire Wildlife Park wants zoo lockdown stance reviewed https://t.co/TJ4bGjyb2t 1 day ago Rüdiger Nitsch RT @DavidBflower: BBC News - Yorkshire Wildlife Park wants zoo lockdown stance reviewed. https://t.co/snWscCjE7y 2 days ago