Related videos from verified sources Why 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Heidi N Closet won't be changing her name after all



In The Know's Gibson Johns interviews Heidi N Closet about being named Miss Congeniality of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 12, her time on the show and how she's celebrating Pride differently this year... Credit: ITK Celebrity Interviews Published 18 hours ago Derrick Barry recreates Britney Spears' 5 most iconic Instagram videos



Watch as Derrick Barry — the world's pre-eminent Britney Spears impersonator — puts his spin on the pop star's best Instagram videos. Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:25 Published 3 days ago The X Change Rate: "All Stars" Season 5 Queens (Part 1)



In "The X Change Rate," award-winning drag queen, entertainer and TV personality Monét X Change brings her signature wit, heart and style to BUILD Series. In a special three-part episode, Monét was.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 23:13 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this