Royal Mail to release special stamp featuring Roman artefact found in Cambs Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The stamps will contain images of British sites and relics from the Roman period. The stamps will contain images of British sites and relics from the Roman period. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Thomas James Ciotola RT @rogueclassicist: Royal Mail to release special stamp featuring Roman artefact found in Cambs - Cambridgeshire Live - https://t.co/Ib5ED… 3 hours ago rogueclassicist Royal Mail to release special stamp featuring Roman artefact found in Cambs - Cambridgeshire Live - https://t.co/Ib5EDd6PIQ 9 hours ago