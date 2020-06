Related videos from verified sources Giant's Causeway: Northern Ireland's best-known natural wonder seen from above



Northern Ireland's most famous tourist attractions, the Giant's Causeway, is pictured from the perspective of a drone. The Giant's Causeway is made from around 40,000 interlocking basalt columns.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:04 Published 5 days ago Vigil for George Floyd held in Belfast as solidarity spreads worldwide



A vigil for George Floyd was held in Belfast, Northern Ireland yesterday (May 31). The act of solidarity in Writer's Square was organised by the left-wing organisation Connolly Youth.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago Belfast PPE store sees new demand from resuming healthcare services



One of Northern Ireland's main PPE stores is adapting to changing demands as orders start to flow in from health services paused during the height of the pandemic. The store on the grounds of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this