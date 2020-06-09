Global  

Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on society and economy, but offices will remain at the core of working life

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on society and economy, but offices will remain at the core of working lifeCovid 19 has had a devastating impact on our society and economy, but it has also accelerated a debate about the future of work. According to the Office for National Statistics, 82% of UK businesses have continued to trade during lockdown, with millions of employees successfully working from home. The transition has been more effective than many thought possible with staff welcoming the greater flexibility, and employers starting to eye-up savings to the bottom line.
