Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The complete list of shops reopening next week

Derby Telegraph Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The complete list of shops reopening next weekThe government said non-essential shops can reopen next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Unlocks: What next in the capital's battle against Covid? [Video]

Delhi Unlocks: What next in the capital's battle against Covid?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that hair salons, shops can open in the national capital, as per the Centre's guidelines. The Delhi govt has however sealed borders with neighbouring states..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 18:37Published
As Taverns Teeter On The Brink Due To COVID-19, City Requires Many To Fork Over Money For New Liquor License [Video]

As Taverns Teeter On The Brink Due To COVID-19, City Requires Many To Fork Over Money For New Liquor License

While the city prepares to open next week, some businesses, that are not on the list are crying foul. CBS2 investigator Dorothy Tucker talks to owners, who face thousands of dollars in city fees, even..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:36Published
Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers' [Video]

Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers'

A cute five-year-old boy dresses as a different key worker for every 'clap for carers' including Boris Johnson - complete with homemade lectern. Little Alfie Miller, five, wanted to thank key workers -..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

hulllive

Hull Live Not long to wait https://t.co/CV58Ye1bKE 2 hours ago

BestInCheshire

Best In Cheshire The complete list of high street shops reopening from June 15 🛍 https://t.co/vOj0iLTrEh 4 hours ago

mdainnov8

Mersey Dee Alliance RT @CheshireLiveEP: The complete list of high street shops reopening from June 15 🛍 https://t.co/UeBDd9n6Wf 5 hours ago

CheshireLiveEP

Cheshire Live - Ellesmere Port The complete list of high street shops reopening from June 15 🛍 https://t.co/UeBDd9n6Wf 5 hours ago

leicslive

LeicestershireLive On Monday, non-essential shops can reopen 🎉 #IAmOpen https://t.co/hAeqKVF4Tp 5 hours ago

CheshireLive

Cheshire Live The complete list of high street shops reopening from June 15 🛍 https://t.co/62GcInU59r 5 hours ago

CheshireLiveCrw

Cheshire Live - Crewe The complete list of high street shops reopening from June 15 🛍 https://t.co/JJ3bnfVEn2 5 hours ago

CheshireLiveMac

Cheshire Live - Macclesfield The complete list of high street shops reopening from June 15 🛍 https://t.co/Sygyc0jg7E 5 hours ago