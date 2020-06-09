Ivan Toney in Celtic and Rangers transfer claim Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Peterborough director of football insists he's had contact from agents enquiring about the 24-year-old. Peterborough director of football insists he's had contact from agents enquiring about the 24-year-old. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this