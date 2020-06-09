Global  

Coronavirus: Will UK universities open in September?

BBC Local News Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Will students have online or face-to-face learning this autumn, and will they still have to pay full fees?
