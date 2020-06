Tweets about this MirrorMirror RT @kazzacoey: Nigel Farage being roasted by two women on GMB, Never seen Piers Morgan so quiet, no intervention needed...Defending a slave… 29 seconds ago marilyn anderton @Johnhodg10 @GMB @Nigel_Farage Piers Morgan always puts the negative on his own country I think actually the reason… https://t.co/Lyu6EVRRWj 50 seconds ago S.T. Hooper 🇬🇧#excludeduk RT @Johnhodg10: Piers Morgan blatant liar just said on @gmb that Farage said was ok for Germany to pull hitler statues down but not ok for… 1 minute ago Some Buff Black Boy RT @MetroUK: Farage has been heavily criticised this week after he compared the #BlackLivesMatter protesters to the Taliban https://t.co/cc… 3 minutes ago Loodles @piersmorgan Piers Morgan blatant liar just said on @gmb that Farage said was ok for Germany to pull hitler statues… https://t.co/q0H7LaIGPj 3 minutes ago Mark Partington RT @hunterathelen1: Disgusting, disgraceful BBC Nigel Farage attacked by Piers Morgan and two Leftists and his puppet Susanna Reid whilst… 4 minutes ago Sandra @Nigel_Farage piers Morgan really tried to upstage you this morning I am not surprised at how many people won’t go… https://t.co/jw9lLGZitk 6 minutes ago Bobby 3 against 1 in a typical Piers Morgan ambush attempt and Nigel Farage comes out like a boss👏👏👏 7 minutes ago