Jonathan Ross U-turns after tone deaf defence of JK Rowling but stops short of apologising for cisplaining transphobia

PinkNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Jonathan Ross has rowed back on his defence of JK Rowling and said he doesn’t agree that “only women menstruate” following widespread backlash. Harry Potter author Rowling continues to face backlash after she posted a series of anti-trans tweets last weekend in which she argued that only women can...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jonathan Ross defends JK Rowling following online transgender row

Jonathan Ross defends JK Rowling following online transgender row 00:43

 Jonathan Ross has supported JK Rowling following a transgender row. The 54-year-old author had responded to an article headlined “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

