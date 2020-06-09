Jonathan Ross U-turns after tone deaf defence of JK Rowling but stops short of apologising for cisplaining transphobia
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Jonathan Ross has rowed back on his defence of JK Rowling and said he doesn’t agree that “only women menstruate” following widespread backlash. Harry Potter author Rowling continues to face backlash after she posted a series of anti-trans tweets last weekend in which she argued that only women can...
