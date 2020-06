New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Celebrates 0 Coronavirus Cases Reported



New Zealand’s health ministry announces it has been 17 days since any new coronavirus case was reported. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she “did a little dance” when she found out. According.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 7 hours ago

Whately: Government working to get children back to school



Care Minister Helen Whately says the government has been taking cautious steps to get children back to school as it's a "better place" for them to be. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is to give.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:10 Published 7 hours ago