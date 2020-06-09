The Flash star Hartley Sawyer fired after disgusting racist, misogynistic and homophobic tweets resurface
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Hartley Sawyer has been fired from The Flash TV show after it was revealed he sent a stream of racist, homophobic and misogynistic messages. The actor, who played Ralph Dibny for three seasons on The CW superhero show, was condemned by the show’s creators and cast on Monday as his messages resurfaced. Actor sent vile...
The Flash 6x19 "Success is Assured" Season 6 Episode 19 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse...
Stephen Amell is speaking out with praise for The Flash star Grant Gustin after the actor spoke out against the offensive tweets of co-star Hartley Sawyer. In... Just Jared Also reported by •Independent
Tweets about this
Andy Vermaut The Flash's Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell Speak Out After Co-Star Hartley Sawyer Is Fired https://t.co/Ck09xUP4Ie https://t.co/Exg3050nXT 7 minutes ago
*Yaya* RT @Independent: The Flash star Grant Gustin condemns fired former co-star Hartley Sawyer over racist tweets https://t.co/haB6ScxrlA 13 minutes ago