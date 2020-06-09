Global  

The Flash star Hartley Sawyer fired after disgusting racist, misogynistic and homophobic tweets resurface

PinkNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Hartley Sawyer has been fired from The Flash TV show after it was revealed he sent a stream of racist, homophobic and misogynistic messages. The actor, who played Ralph Dibny for three seasons on The CW superhero show, was condemned by the show’s creators and cast on Monday as his messages resurfaced. Actor sent vile...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Hartley Sawyer fired from The Flash over old racist and misogynist tweets

Hartley Sawyer fired from The Flash over old racist and misogynist tweets 00:54

 The Flash star Hartley Sawyer has been fired after social media posts he made containing racist and misogynist remarks recently resurfaced.

The Flash 6x19 Success is Assured -Clip of the season finale [Video]

The Flash 6x19 Success is Assured -Clip of the season finale

The Flash 6x19 "Success is Assured" Season 6 Episode 19 Sneak Peek (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:17Published
The Flash S06E19 Success is Assured - Season Finale [Video]

The Flash S06E19 Success is Assured - Season Finale

The Flash 6x19 "Success is Assured" Season 6 Episode 19 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:22Published

‘The Flash’ star Hartley Sawyer fired after racist, misogynistic tweets resurface

Hartley Sawyer, an actor on the popular CW superhero series “The Flash,” has been fired after a slew of tweets, showing references to racist rhetoric and...
FOXNews.com

Stephen Amell Praises Grant Gustin's Response to 'Flash' Co-star's Offensive Tweets

Stephen Amell is speaking out with praise for The Flash star Grant Gustin after the actor spoke out against the offensive tweets of co-star Hartley Sawyer. In...
Just Jared Also reported by •Independent

