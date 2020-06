Churches in Wishaw could reopen after guidance submitted to Scottish Government Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Bishops’ Conference of Scotland has finalised its proposed infection control standards while the Church of Scotland have said they are following the Scottish Government route map The Bishops’ Conference of Scotland has finalised its proposed infection control standards while the Church of Scotland have said they are following the Scottish Government route map 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Places of worship reopen in England as Covid-19 lockdown eases



Places of worship in England opened for private individual prayer from June 15, as the Government eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Collective worship is still prohibited. Churches in Northern.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 3 days ago Scotland's carers given a financial boost



A total of 2,375 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 12 from 2,363 on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing. As well.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this