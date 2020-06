Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A Durex condom advert featuring a same-sex couple is airing in Poland amid a wave of homophobia in the country. The condom ad features couples enjoying erotically-charged moments together. While most of the couples in the ad are straight, it also features two men – who are seen shaving and sharing a kiss in their …... 👓 View full article