Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman teared up as she reflected on the lack of diversity in the show, admitting that she could have done more. While the sitcom is a cult classic, 26 years after its debut many of the storylines in Friends have not aged well, including massively problematic portrayals of LGBT+ people and... 👓 View full article