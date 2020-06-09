|
George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
George Floyd’s body has arrived at a church in Houston, Texas, for a private funeral to be followed by his burial.
Related videos from verified sources
George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Michael Tolds
The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Michael Tolds sings “My Soul’s Been Anchored” (6:10). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 06:10Published
George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Ne-Yo
The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. The family tribute is sung by Ne-Yo (3:31). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:31Published
George Floyd Funeral: Poem By Earnesia Clabron-Dangerfield
The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Earnesia Clabron-Dangerfield reads a poem (3:09). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:09Published
