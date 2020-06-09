Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
George Floyd’s body has arrived at a church in Houston, Texas, for a private funeral to be followed by his burial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Funeral Processions Held For George Floyd Across LA

Funeral Processions Held For George Floyd Across LA 02:52

 Four separate symbolic funeral processions were held across the Southland Monday to honor George Floyd.

Related videos from verified sources

George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Michael Tolds [Video]

George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Michael Tolds

The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Michael Tolds sings “My Soul’s Been Anchored” (6:10). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 06:10Published
George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Ne-Yo [Video]

George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Ne-Yo

The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. The family tribute is sung by Ne-Yo (3:31). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:31Published
George Floyd Funeral: Poem By Earnesia Clabron-Dangerfield [Video]

George Floyd Funeral: Poem By Earnesia Clabron-Dangerfield

The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Earnesia Clabron-Dangerfield reads a poem (3:09). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd's funeral will be live-streamed from Houston on Tuesday

George Floyd's funeral will be live-streamed from Houston on Tuesday(CNN)Family and close friends will gather in Houston on Tuesday for the funeral of George Floyd, two weeks after he died at the hands of Minneapolis police...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

leonjwilliams

Leon J Williams #FBPE RT @TheCanaryUK: George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral. Via @TheCanaryUS https://t.co/cVu0jC6bSJ 29 seconds ago

TheCanaryUS

The Canary US George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral. https://t.co/AYIQcQCH2o 4 minutes ago

TheCanaryUK

The Canary George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral. Via @TheCanaryUS https://t.co/cVu0jC6bSJ 4 minutes ago

chill_canada

TheChillOutCafeCanada RT @AP: George Floyd’s body arrives at a Houston church for his funeral, to be followed by burial, capping six days of mourning for the bla… 5 minutes ago

rapeconception

Vicky Smith RT @itvnews: George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral https://t.co/XwuSayLYjq 10 minutes ago

kvnpkrwrd

kevin RT @TheCanaryUK: George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral. Via @TheCanaryUS https://t.co/cVu0jCnNhj 18 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral https://t.co/XwuSayLYjq 30 minutes ago

DangerBonesA

🌊⚫️🔺🟡⚪️🌊 RT @DemocracyInn: BREAKING: George Floyd’s body arrives at a Houston church for his funeral, to be followed by burial, capping six days of… 32 minutes ago