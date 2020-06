Elayne66 RT @itvnews: Protesters take the knee in Oxford as they call for the removal of the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes from Oriel College… 4 minutes ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford: https://t.co/PcB9NHH72A #CecilRhodes 15 minutes ago

Colleen RT @Reuters: Protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford, England https://t.co/DAd9acNnla 16 minutes ago

. RT @nowthisnews: PROTESTERS CALL FOR REMOVAL OF STATUE IN OXFORD: UK protesters are calling for the removal of a statue of British imperial… 19 minutes ago