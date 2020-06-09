Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Dim darlun clir' o farwolaethau staff gofalu

BBC News Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Llywodraeth Cymru'n cyfaddef na fedran nhw ddweud faint o staff mewn cartrefi gofal sydd wedi marw.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this