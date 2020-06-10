Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: NHS waiting list 'could hit 10 million this year'
BBC News Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Health leaders warn the coronavirus crisis will impact the number of people waiting for treatment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

California And Arizona Face Surge In Coronavirus Cases As Cities Reopen [Video]

California And Arizona Face Surge In Coronavirus Cases As Cities Reopen

Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in parts of California and the U.S. Southwest. According to Reuters, Arizona has had to reactivate its emergency plan for medical..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Don’t Avoid News, Semantics Can Help: Publicis’ Cohen [Video]

Don’t Avoid News, Semantics Can Help: Publicis’ Cohen

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many brands started running away from advertising in news publications, or using brand safety tools' keyword blocking features to dodge coronavirus-related..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:00Published
COVID-19 Isn't Mutating, but Experts Say It's Still Dangerous [Video]

COVID-19 Isn't Mutating, but Experts Say It's Still Dangerous

COVID-19 Isn't Mutating, but Experts Say It's Still Dangerous According to the World Health Organization's Maria Van Kerkhove, the virus is not becoming more severe or more transmittable. But..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this