Archaeologists think they have uncovered London's earliest playhouse Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

After nearly 500 years, the remains of the Red Lion playhouse 'which marked the dawn of Elizabethan theatre', may have finally been found. After nearly 500 years, the remains of the Red Lion playhouse 'which marked the dawn of Elizabethan theatre', may have finally been found. 👓 View full article