UK to come together for one final nationwide clap for NHS on its birthday
Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
UK to come together for one final nationwide clap for NHS on its birthdayThere will be a moment of tribute and connection when we all take part in one last nationwide clap of thanks to all those helping others.
A little lad dresses up for 'clap for carers' [Video]

A little lad dresses up for 'clap for carers'

A little lad who has been dressing up as heroes and key workers for each 'clap for carers' finished up with an epic tribute to firemen.Energetic Alfie Evans, five, wanted to thank his dad for his hard..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Nurses in Dorchester, UK among those taking part in nationwide Clap for Carers - but is this the last one? [Video]

Nurses in Dorchester, UK among those taking part in nationwide Clap for Carers - but is this the last one?

A large crowd of staff came out of the Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester, southwest England, for what could be the final Clap for Carers. Nearby residents came out, too, with one local resident..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published
London's Woolwich Ferry blasts horns for one minute during Clap For NHS [Video]

London's Woolwich Ferry blasts horns for one minute during Clap For NHS

The two Woolwich Ferry boats on London's River Thames blasted their horns for one minute during the weekly Clap For Our Carers on Thursday night (April 23), the regular display of appreciation in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published

