Winston Churchill: Hero or villain?

Random Golfer These things are never binary. It seems very childlike to try to talk in simple ‘Good v bad’ term. All of our for… https://t.co/3FP5I3BqJd 4 minutes ago

Anna Duan RT @HistoryResource: Despite the dodgy ‘enquiry q’ this is really good. Historians discussing Churchill. Perhaps the question should be How… 15 minutes ago

History Resource Despite the dodgy ‘enquiry q’ this is really good. Historians discussing Churchill. Perhaps the question should be… https://t.co/16L0ar9Kav 1 hour ago

Mark Davis Nice piece on Winston Churchill, racist. https://t.co/AAL9eFoha8 via @smh 1 hour ago

Shahidul Haque Villain, mass murderer, fanatic, racist, communal, and Thug! Nobel committee, take back his prize(I know you will n… https://t.co/0qOWl9GKGR 2 hours ago

PV Giri This how they whitewash their heroes by themselves raising criticism and answering it favourably to him. BBC News -… https://t.co/dbKblGdxQ5 2 hours ago