|
|
|
545 jobs lost as Monsoon Accessorize shuts 35 stores
|
|
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
More than 500 jobs are set to be lost after Monsoon Accessorize entered administration, as the hit from coronavirus threw its turnaround plan off course.
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Monsoon Accessorize shuts 35 stores
More than 500 jobs are set to be lost after Monsoon Accessorize entered administration, as the hit from coronavirus threw its turnaround plan off course.
Express and Star
Tweets about this
|