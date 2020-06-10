Global  

Zoos and drive-in cinemas to reopen from June 15 in England
Hereford Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The UK Government is to announce that zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas can reopen across England from June 15.
