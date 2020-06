Convoy of learner cars help pay a fitting tribute to popular driving instructor Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In a show of support, more than 40 colleagues and friends followed George McLaughlin's funeral cortège in their learner cars from Co-op Funeralcare in the Village. In a show of support, more than 40 colleagues and friends followed George McLaughlin's funeral cortège in their learner cars from Co-op Funeralcare in the Village. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this