Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Derry Girls school drops transfer test for a year
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Derry Girls school drops transfer test for a year
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Thornhill College is the latest school to say it won't use academic selection to admit pupils in 2021.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Manchester United F.C.
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Donald Trump
Juneteenth
Coronavirus disease 2019
Premier League
Oklahoma
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Florida
New York City
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Ian Holm
Breonna Taylor Shooting
Lord Of The Rings
Trump Rally
Into The Wild
Tulsa Rally
WORTH WATCHING
Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision
Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Burnley
Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise
Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally