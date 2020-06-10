Global  

Yet another Harry Potter star speaks out after JK Rowling’s anti-trans tirade: ‘Trans people are wonderful and deserve to be treated as such’
PinkNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The actor Chris Rankin has joined the growing list of Harry Potter stars siding with the transgender community after JK Rowling’s latest anti-trans comments. Rankin played the character of Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise between 2001 and 2011. He is an outspoken LGBT+ advocate and founder of the House of...
